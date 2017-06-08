Andrew Belle to Release Full-Length A...

Andrew Belle to Release Full-Length Album 'Dive Deep' This August

Chicago-based singer, songwriter, producer and musician, Andrew Belle, is poised to release his third full-length album, Dive Deep, on August 25th. This record, which is currently available for pre-order , is Belle's most personal release to date with its intimate subject matter and Belle's renewed commitment to understanding the world around him through song.

