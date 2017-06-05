After acquittals, district attorney d...

After acquittals, district attorney drops remaining Norman glass pipe cases

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

An adults only room is seen inside Friendly Market at 1100 East Constitution on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015 in Norman, Okla. [Photo by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman] Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn dropped drug-related charges against the owner of a Norman glass pipe shop and a store clerk on Monday after growing public scrutiny on the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
R. Matt Hill 22 hr Matt Hill 23
Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother (Nov '16) Sun Jamie Dundee 11
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Sat William McCreary 10
Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16) Sat GiantClick 26
News Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future Jun 9 D C Burns White 4
Black gangs Jun 9 bomac 2
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? Jun 9 bomac 43
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,183 • Total comments across all topics: 281,703,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC