Window Shopping: Oklahoma retail theme briefs for May 11
Pizza Hut is installing a Little Free Library outside of its restaurant at 2415 S Country Club Road on Friday to inspire readers of all ages, company officials say. The library, in the shape of the restaurant's famous "Hut," was created by Little Free Library specifically for retailer, and its goal is to encouraging customers and other community members to "take a book, return a book" when they visit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People with low iqs
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|5
|Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out...
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Norman Teacher Paige Holden
|10 hr
|Dewey Hembree
|6
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|15 hr
|guest
|36
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|17 hr
|Guest
|16
|Family Of OKC Dog Mauling Victim Opens Up About...
|19 hr
|negligence
|1
|Woman Beaten, Robbed at Oklahoma City Restaurant (Jan '09)
|Wed
|Bill smith
|35
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC