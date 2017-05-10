Window Shopping: Oklahoma retail theme briefs for May 11

Pizza Hut is installing a Little Free Library outside of its restaurant at 2415 S Country Club Road on Friday to inspire readers of all ages, company officials say. The library, in the shape of the restaurant's famous "Hut," was created by Little Free Library specifically for retailer, and its goal is to encouraging customers and other community members to "take a book, return a book" when they visit.

