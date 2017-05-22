What to do in Oklahoma on May 22, 2017: See 'Great Balls of Fire' at the Sam Noble Museum in Norman
See the new exhibit "Comets, Asteroids and Meteors: Great Balls of Fire," which takes a deep dive into the science of space and helps us understand where these celestial objects come from, at the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History, 2401 Chautauqua Ave. The exhibit is sponsored locally by Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores and will be on display through Sept. 10. "'Great Balls of Fire' allows us to explore how comets, asteroids and meteors are portrayed in pop culture," said Morgan Day, museum spokesperson, in a news release.
