Tornadoes strike Thursday in Oklahoma, no fatalities reported
Storm clouds at sunset in the Midwest City area. These clouds were accompanied by powerful winds as they passed over eastern Oklahoma County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|1 hr
|Juan Carlos
|13
|Randy Krehbiel: Running government on the cheap...
|1 hr
|drivingaway
|1
|Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out...
|2 hr
|Cuckoo bird
|21
|Wendy Teague Dated a Child Molester
|8 hr
|Michael McLemore
|5
|Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10)
|15 hr
|Tim Lee
|264
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Wed
|USA lady
|18
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|Wed
|innagodda
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC