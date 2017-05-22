Toby Keith Releases Details For 14th Annual Golf Classic
SHOWDOG NASHVILLE artist TOBY KEITH has released details about his upcoming 14TH ANNUAL TOBY KEITH & FRIENDS GOLF CLASSIC, which will take place at the BELMAR GOLF CLUB AND RIVERWIND CASINO in NORMAN, OK on FRIDAY, JUNE 2nd and SATURDAY, JUNE 3rd. The event's live and silent auctions will include a guitar signed by several Country music stars and one signed by the late MERLE HAGGARD, exclusive hunting trips, EUROPEAN and MEXICAN vacations, autographed sports memorabilia, and more.
