The University of Oklahoma Michael F. Price College of Business to...

The 37th annual Babson College Entrepreneurship Research Conference is co-sponsored by the University of Oklahoma Michael F. Price College of Business in Norman, Oklahoma, on June 7-10, 2017 Newswise - Babson College Entrepreneurship Research Conference , widely considered the premier conference for entrepreneurial research, was established in 1981 to provide a dynamic venue where academics and real-world practitioners link theory and practice, and to encourage and increase quality research in entrepreneurship. The 2017, BCERC Call for Papers received 491 abstracts from lead authors from 38 countries.
