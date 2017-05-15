The University of Oklahoma Michael F. Price College of Business to...

The University of Oklahoma Michael F....

The University of Oklahoma Michael F. Price College of Business

The 37th annual Babson College Entrepreneurship Research Conference is co-sponsored by the University of Oklahoma Michael F. Price College of Business in Norman, Oklahoma, on June 7-10, 2017 Newswise - Babson College Entrepreneurship Research Conference , widely considered the premier conference for entrepreneurial research, was established in 1981 to provide a dynamic venue where academics and real-world practitioners link theory and practice, and to encourage and increase quality research in entrepreneurship. The 2017, BCERC Call for Papers received 491 abstracts from lead authors from 38 countries.

