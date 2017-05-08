The Latest: Macron says movement not ...

The Latest: Macron says movement not picked for its initials

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Le Pen and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron face on in Sunday's runoff vote, with the latest polls sugg... . Parisian attend a concert of various artists against Marine Le Pen at Republique Square in Paris, Thursday, May 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anna White-Steide (Sep '16) 12 hr Rysinger 31
People with low iqs Sun Enter user name 3
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up Sun Guest 19
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... Sun Your crack pipe 30
Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16) Sun GiantClick 24
Wendy Teague Dated a Child Molester May 5 Jamie Dundee 4
News Consumer 13 mins ago 6:27 a.m.Hobby Lobby sued ... May 5 One Womyn Riot 2
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,996 • Total comments across all topics: 280,874,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC