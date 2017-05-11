Strong storms spawn tornado in Oklahoma, threaten region
A roofer from Dunnwright Roofing works on a roof after it was damaged in a storm in Owasso, Okla., on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The National Weather Service said a tornado touched down in the Tulsa suburb of Owasso Thursday and a possible tornado struck near Perkins, about 45 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.
