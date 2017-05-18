Spectacular Video Shows Lightning Sto...

Spectacular Video Shows Lightning Storm Over Norman, Oklahoma

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SFGate

Several tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma during spring storms that resulted in ominous cloud formation on May 18, according to reports. This spectacular video recorded by Mary Brinkley shows lightning shooting across the sky in Norman, Oklahoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels... 6 hr HAH 15
Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out... 6 hr Get a life 23
News Randy Krehbiel: Running government on the cheap... 15 hr drivingaway 1
Wendy Teague Dated a Child Molester 22 hr Michael McLemore 5
Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10) Thu Tim Lee 264
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Wed USA lady 18
News Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future Wed innagodda 2
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Cleveland County was issued at May 19 at 2:59AM CDT

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,222 • Total comments across all topics: 281,127,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC