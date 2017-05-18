Spectacular Video Shows Lightning Storm Over Norman, Oklahoma
Several tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma during spring storms that resulted in ominous cloud formation on May 18, according to reports. This spectacular video recorded by Mary Brinkley shows lightning shooting across the sky in Norman, Oklahoma.
