Sooner Softball Put On Pause In NCAA Regional

Saturday May 20 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

The University of Oklahoma Softball team trailed North Dakota State University 2-0 in the bottom of the first in the opening round of action at the NCAA Regional in Norman. But the Sooners would have to wait to have the opportunity to answer, a rain delay meant the postponement of OU's first game until 1:30 PM on Saturday.

