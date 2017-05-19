Sooner Softball Put On Pause In NCAA Regional
The University of Oklahoma Softball team trailed North Dakota State University 2-0 in the bottom of the first in the opening round of action at the NCAA Regional in Norman. But the Sooners would have to wait to have the opportunity to answer, a rain delay meant the postponement of OU's first game until 1:30 PM on Saturday.
