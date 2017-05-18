Severe weather outbreak predicted in ...

Severe weather outbreak predicted in Oklahoma, Kansas

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Powhatan Today

Jody Darling, a friend of the residents of this home in Elk City, Okla., talks on a phone while standing in a room of the house that is now totally exposed on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Over a dozen tornadoes were reportedly spawned by powerful storms that raced through a swath of the central U.S. stretching from Texas to the Great Lakes on Tuesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels... 19 hr As I see it 25
News Exec works to foster safe, healthy neighborhoods 22 hr safetyhat 1
News Irish Mob has pattern of intimidating witnesses... 23 hr mobbed 1
Norman Teacher Paige Holden Sat Dewey Hembree 7
News Randy Krehbiel: Running government on the cheap... May 18 drivingaway 1
Kimberly Lavone Cox: Stuck Up and Conceited May 17 Gilbert Johnson 4
Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16) May 16 GiantClick 25
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,942 • Total comments across all topics: 281,195,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC