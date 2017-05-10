Severe storms, tornadoes possible in ...

Severe storms, tornadoes possible in Oklahoma and Texas

Severe thunderstorms with the possibility of tornadoes are forecast for part of the Southern Plains and the mid-Mississippi Valley. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says severe storms with possible tornadoes are forecast on Wednesday evening in southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas.

