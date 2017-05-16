Severe storms and tornadoes possible ...

Severe storms and tornadoes possible in nationa s midsection

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma says the greatest risk of tornadoes Tuesday afternoon and night are western Oklahoma and the eastern Panhandle of Texas. The 19,000-square-mile area includes nearly 144,000 people.

