Severe storms and tornadoes possible in nationa s midsection
The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma says the greatest risk of tornadoes Tuesday afternoon and night are western Oklahoma and the eastern Panhandle of Texas. The 19,000-square-mile area includes nearly 144,000 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10)
|5 min
|Tim Lee
|264
|Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out...
|3 hr
|Someone
|18
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|8 hr
|Juan Carlos
|6
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|19 hr
|USA lady
|18
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|19 hr
|innagodda
|2
|Downed power lines cause road closure in southw...
|21 hr
|htowoh
|1
|Residents living in far southwest Oklahoma City...
|21 hr
|htowoh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC