Salvation Army breaks ground on new children's center in Norman
The Salvation Army of Cleveland County broke ground Tuesday on a new children's center to serve those kids who otherwise might fall through the cracks. The 2,400-square-foot center will be built next to the Salvation Army's Norman headquarters at 318 E Hayes Street and will be named the Judy McKown Children's Center to honor the center's biggest donor and activist who got the project going.
