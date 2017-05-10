Researchers testing drones in Oklahoma to fill gaps in weather forecasts

The University of Colorado's TTwistor I rests in a launch platform on top of a control vehicle Friday at a news conference showing unmanned aircraft systems for measuring the lower atmosphere at the National Weather Center in Norman. [Photo by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman] NORMAN - Researchers are testing three drone systems in Oklahoma to see whether they can fill in the gaps when it comes to monitoring conditions just before severe thunderstorms erupt.

