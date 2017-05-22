Randy Krehbiel: Running government on...

Randy Krehbiel: Running government on the cheap not paying off for Oklahoma

There are 1 comment on the Sequoyah County Times story from Friday May 19, titled Randy Krehbiel: Running government on the cheap not paying off for Oklahoma. In it, Sequoyah County Times reports that:

I joined the Tulsa World in 1979 as a sports writer. That same year, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation began widening Interstate 35 from its intersection with Interstate 40 to the Canadian River.

drivingaway

Phoenix, AZ

#1 Thursday May 18
So, they finally finished it? Wow! I never thought it would happen in my lifetime!
I recall having to time crossing the I-40 bridge and stay away from semis I knew would roll over due to the improperly placed control joints that would shift their load.

To say Oklahoma is the crossroads of anything is laughable. Most would avoid the state if possible due to the roads.

Good ole Okie wisdom and weird politicians at work.
