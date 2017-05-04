Prosecution of Oklahoma pipe shop lea...

Prosecution of Oklahoma pipe shop leaves residents perplexed

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017 photo, Stephen Tyler Holman waves as he walks out of a courtroom in Norman, Okla. While other states across the nation are easing penalties for marijuana use or legalizing the drug altogether, Norman police and its Republican district attorney are taking the opposite tack _ pursuing criminal charges against the now-shuttered Friendly Market shop owner Robert Cox and several his clerks, including Holman, for selling glass pipes in a local store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up 6 hr Yes yes 16
Wendy Teague Dated a Child Molester 9 hr Jamie Dundee 4
News Consumer 13 mins ago 6:27 a.m.Hobby Lobby sued ... 13 hr One Womyn Riot 2
News Sex-Trafficking Survivor Overcomes Trauma, Prep... Thu needamorontotellm... 1
News Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly sett... Thu Hi there Robot 2
News City marshal speaking out after Oklahoma City o... Thu kritikal 1
News Video of accident involving Edmond school bus r... Thu kritikal 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,376 • Total comments across all topics: 280,801,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC