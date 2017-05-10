OU celebrates 125th commencement ceremony
The University of Oklahoma celebrated its 125th commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday evening at The Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Kiowa Black Leggings Society and the Pipes and Drums of the Highlanders led the procession.
