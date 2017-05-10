OU assistant dean nominated to be fed...

OU assistant dean nominated to be federal judge

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsOK.com

Scott L. Palk, 50, of Norman, is now the assistant dean for students at the University of Oklahoma College of Law. President Donald Trump announced the nomination Monday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fop Files Second Grievance Over Okc PD Staffing... 5 hr disturbed 1
News DOC Investigating Disturbing Video From State P... 5 hr disturbed 1
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 7 hr local 33
Norman Teacher Paige Holden Mon Dewey Hembree 5
Anna White-Steide (Sep '16) Mon Rysinger 31
People with low iqs Sun Enter user name 3
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up Sun Guest 19
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,199 • Total comments across all topics: 280,913,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC