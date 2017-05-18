Oklahoma's top court won't let woman ...

Oklahoma's top court won't let woman get special license pic

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: NewsOK.com

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled against a Norman woman who wanted to get a driver's license without a high-resolution photo because of her religious views. Kaye Beach has gone without a license since 2011 because of beliefs that came from her study of Revelations in the Bible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Edmond Police ID Suspect Arrested IN Oak Tree S... 1 hr biggerallthetime 1
News Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels... 10 hr HAH 15
Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out... 11 hr Get a life 23
News Randy Krehbiel: Running government on the cheap... 19 hr drivingaway 1
Wendy Teague Dated a Child Molester Thu Michael McLemore 5
Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10) Thu Tim Lee 264
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Wed USA lady 18
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,792 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC