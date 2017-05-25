Oklahoma teacher of the year leaving ...

Oklahoma teacher of the year leaving for Texas

Read more: NewsOK.com

A former state teacher of the year is moving to Texas, saying he can no longer afford to work in Oklahoma on a teacher's salary. "The simple truth is that we can be paid a respectable wage for doing the same job - this job we love very much - by heading out of state," Shawn Sheehan, a Norman math teacher, wrote in a Thursday blog post .

