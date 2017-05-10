Oklahoma retail changes spark readers...

Oklahoma retail changes spark readers' questions

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A new Amazon sorting center is getting built in southwest Oklahoma City. The project shows the internet retailer expects its business in Oklahoma will continue to grow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma City man arrested for rape after alleg... 2 hr cyberstalked 1
Black gangs 3 hr Huezy 1
People with low iqs 7 hr Marine Mom 6
Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out... 16 hr Anonymous 1
Norman Teacher Paige Holden 19 hr Dewey Hembree 6
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... Thu guest 36
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? Thu Guest 16
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,960,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC