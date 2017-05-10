Oklahoma prosecutor still pursing cas...

Oklahoma prosecutor still pursing case against pipe shop

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? 57 min Marine Mom 15
News Family Of OKC Dog Mauling Victim Opens Up About... 1 hr negligence 1
People with low iqs 13 hr Marine Mom 4
News Woman Beaten, Robbed at Oklahoma City Restaurant (Jan '09) 18 hr Bill smith 35
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 18 hr Guest 34
News Fop Files Second Grievance Over Okc PD Staffing... Wed disturbed 1
News DOC Investigating Disturbing Video From State P... Wed disturbed 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,933,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC