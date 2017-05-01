Oklahoma City sets storm debris picku...

Oklahoma City sets storm debris pickup schedule

There are 1 comment on the NewsOK.com story from 1 hr ago, titled Oklahoma City sets storm debris pickup schedule. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:

Based on damage assessments, city officials said Tuesday the greatest impact generally was between MacArthur Boulevard and Bryant Avenue, south of N 50 Street to SW 59 Street, an area of about 50 square miles. To help residents recover, the city will pick up debris stacked at the curb according to the regular monthly bulk waste pickup schedule.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
publicproperty

Phoenix, AZ

#1 55 min ago
they are probably planning insurance claim pickup with curbside extraction from their mailboxes right about now...depending upon which homes have already been visited by one of their serial killing telephone repairmen.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News My 2 Cents: Congress Warns Airlines To Shape Up 1 hr shipout 1
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 4 hr Itsme 22
News US Labor Department urges residential construct... 6 hr prevailinglifestyle 2
Boycott Oklahoma Turnpikes ( The Turnpike State). (Dec '12) 7 hr Proud sooner 11
Anybody know natalie boisvert? (Jun '14) Apr 30 Just Looking 14
Sun Moon Stars Tattoo Apr 30 Just Looking 1
Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16) Apr 27 GiantClick 23
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,733,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC