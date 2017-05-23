Okla. EMS personnel recognized for being 'difference makers'
NORMAN, Okla. - Quick response time during a medical emergency can mean the difference between life and death, but it also makes a difference in health outcomes for survivors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EMS1.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wendy Teague Dated a Child Molester
|2 hr
|MHS1991
|6
|City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person...
|2 hr
|theyroll
|1
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|16 hr
|rationalchaos
|3
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|18 hr
|asiseeit
|29
|Kimberly Lavone Cox: Stuck Up and Conceited
|Wed
|Gilbert Johnson
|7
|R. Matt Hill
|Wed
|Matt Hill is an I...
|21
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC