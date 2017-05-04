Norman police chief warned Friendly Market owner pipes were illegal
Police Chief Keith Humphrey testified Thursday he personally met with Robert Cox, owner of The Friendly Market, and told him glass pipes the store sold were illegal. In a meeting he described as "cordial," Humphrey said Cox tried to convince him to stop enforcing drug paraphernalia laws and allow the sale of glass pipes at The Friendly Market.
