Norman Notes
An early morning fire caused by lightning April 29 caused heavy damage at Othello's restaurant on Campus Corner. Owners say the restaurant at 434 Buchanan Street will be rebuilt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|13 min
|HAH
|15
|Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out...
|46 min
|Get a life
|23
|Randy Krehbiel: Running government on the cheap...
|9 hr
|drivingaway
|1
|Wendy Teague Dated a Child Molester
|16 hr
|Michael McLemore
|5
|Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10)
|22 hr
|Tim Lee
|264
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Wed
|USA lady
|18
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|Wed
|innagodda
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC