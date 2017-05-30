Norman Notes
Cleveland County Assessor David Tinsley has announced he will retire, effective June 30. Cleveland County commissioners said they will appoint an interim assessor within the next month to fill the last year of Tinsley's four-year term. Tinsley began work for the assessor's office in 1980 as a field appraiser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anna White-Steide (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|Rysinger
|33
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|May 30
|Jamie Dundee
|22
|Wendy Teague Dated a Child Molester
|May 30
|Michael McLemore
|7
|Kimberly Lavone Cox: Stuck Up and Conceited
|May 30
|Gilbert Johnson
|8
|Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In...
|May 29
|notsweets
|7
|Harrah Middle School Students Taken To Hospital... (Feb '11)
|May 29
|87ttyum
|8
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|May 29
|Jamie Dundee
|12
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC