New code provides vision for Norman's city center growth
A new overlay zoning district in central Norman will serve as a guide for future development in the area, as well as providing protection for older, core neighborhoods, city officials said. The overlay district is mainly a set of rules for development called the Center City Form-Based Code, Planning Director Susan Connors said.
