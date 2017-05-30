Memorial Day Weekend Deadliest Weeken...

Memorial Day Weekend Deadliest Weekend Nationwide for Drivers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Nearly 35 million Americans will hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, which is actually the No. 1 weekend for fatal car wrecks, according to MarketWatch .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anna White-Steide (Sep '16) 15 hr Rysinger 33
Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16) May 30 Jamie Dundee 22
Wendy Teague Dated a Child Molester May 30 Michael McLemore 7
Kimberly Lavone Cox: Stuck Up and Conceited May 30 Gilbert Johnson 8
News Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In... May 29 notsweets 7
News Harrah Middle School Students Taken To Hospital... (Feb '11) May 29 87ttyum 8
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho May 29 Jamie Dundee 12
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,921 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC