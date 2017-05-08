Makin' Bacon: Cummings delivers new c...

Makin' Bacon: Cummings delivers new concept

When Thursday evening's "Open Flame" commences at American Propane , 7401 N Broadway Ext., chef Sean Cummings will be one of the guest chefs. Cummings recently opened Bacon in the space where his Irish pub served its last Black and Tan more than two years ago.

