Jurors return not guilty verdict in N...

Jurors return not guilty verdict in Norman trial

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The verdict came after four days of testimony in the case against store owner Robert Cox and manager Stephen Holman, who is an elected Norman city councilman. Supporters gathered on the courthouse steps and cheered the outcome of the trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 1 hr Marine Mom 31
Norman Teacher Paige Holden 17 hr Dewey Hembree 5
Anna White-Steide (Sep '16) Mon Rysinger 31
People with low iqs Sun Enter user name 3
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up Sun Guest 19
Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16) Sun GiantClick 24
Wendy Teague Dated a Child Molester May 5 Jamie Dundee 4
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,542 • Total comments across all topics: 280,892,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC