Jurors hear tale of two pipe shops in Friendly Market trial in Norman
Jurors in The Friendly Market trial heard two different stories of abuse of power and greed during opening statements on Tuesday. Cleveland County Assistant District Attorney Patrick Crowe painted a portrait of defendant Stephen Tyler Holman as attempting to abuse his influence as a Norman city councilman to get police to turn a blind eye to alleged drug paraphernalia being sold at the now-closed business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|1 hr
|Yes yes
|16
|Wendy Teague Dated a Child Molester
|5 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|Consumer 13 mins ago 6:27 a.m.Hobby Lobby sued ...
|8 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|2
|Sex-Trafficking Survivor Overcomes Trauma, Prep...
|19 hr
|needamorontotellm...
|1
|Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly sett...
|Thu
|Hi there Robot
|2
|City marshal speaking out after Oklahoma City o...
|Thu
|kritikal
|1
|Video of accident involving Edmond school bus r...
|Thu
|kritikal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC