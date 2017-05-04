Jurors hear tale of two pipe shops in...

Jurors hear tale of two pipe shops in Friendly Market trial in Norman

Jurors in The Friendly Market trial heard two different stories of abuse of power and greed during opening statements on Tuesday. Cleveland County Assistant District Attorney Patrick Crowe painted a portrait of defendant Stephen Tyler Holman as attempting to abuse his influence as a Norman city councilman to get police to turn a blind eye to alleged drug paraphernalia being sold at the now-closed business.

