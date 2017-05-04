JD Younger is Edmond's new police chief

"During my tenure as police chief my goal will be to champion the delivery of police services through a community policing philosophy," said Younger 47. Younger was sworn in as chief on Monday in front of representatives of each of those groups, he pointed out before taking the oath from Municipal Judge Diane Slayton. Younger takes the head law enforcement officer job following Bob Ricks, who retired Feb. 3 after 13 years as chief.

