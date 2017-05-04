JD Younger is Edmond's new police chief

JD Younger is Edmond's new police chief

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: NewsOK.com

"During my tenure as police chief my goal will be to champion the delivery of police services through a community policing philosophy," said Younger 47. Younger was sworn in as chief on Monday in front of representatives of each of those groups, he pointed out before taking the oath from Municipal Judge Diane Slayton. Younger takes the head law enforcement officer job following Bob Ricks, who retired Feb. 3 after 13 years as chief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up 1 hr Yes yes 16
Wendy Teague Dated a Child Molester 5 hr Jamie Dundee 4
News Consumer 13 mins ago 6:27 a.m.Hobby Lobby sued ... 8 hr One Womyn Riot 2
News Sex-Trafficking Survivor Overcomes Trauma, Prep... 19 hr needamorontotellm... 1
News Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly sett... Thu Hi there Robot 2
News City marshal speaking out after Oklahoma City o... Thu kritikal 1
News Video of accident involving Edmond school bus r... Thu kritikal 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,556 • Total comments across all topics: 280,796,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC