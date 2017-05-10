Jazz Master Dr. Lonnie Smith to headl...

Jazz Master Dr. Lonnie Smith to headline Norman's 2017 Jazz in June

The 34th annual Jazz in June, a three-day free festival, is set for June 15-17 and will host more than a dozen musical performances, clinics and jams. "This year's event has a lot of timeliness ... and can I say, 'special sauce' to it," says Jazz In June program chairman Jim Johnson, in a news release.

