Jabee to launch Norman's Summer Breeze Concert series May 21
Summer Breeze Concerts, a series of eight free Sunday evening outdoor concerts in Norman's Lions Park at Flood and Symmes, begins its 18th season on May 21 with a concert by Oklahoma City rapper Jabee. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and refreshments and settle in for the evening to enjoy the casual, easy breezy atmosphere of a family friendly concert in the park, according to news release.
