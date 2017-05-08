Going public: Private firms are planning art displays in downtown Oklahoma City

Public art, which not long ago consisted of either traditional monuments or city funded attempts at adding more variety, is shifting toward more cutting-edge efforts that are supported by private organizations and businesses. An unprecedented number of projects are in various stages of planning, including sculptural chairs at City Hall park area facing Hudson, an abstract sculpture in front of the new AC Hotel in Bricktown, and two murals to be created by Bricktown Octopus muralist Jack Fowler.

