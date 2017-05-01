Flood Advisory issued May 3 at 3:06AM CDT expiring May 3 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Kay
OKC053-071-031200- /O.NEW.KOUN.FA.Y.0040.170503T0806Z-170503T1200Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Kay OK-Grant OK- 306 AM CDT WED MAY 3 2017 The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Kay County in northern Oklahoma... Grant County in northern Oklahoma... * Until 700 AM CDT * At 305 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.
