Flood Advisory issued May 18 at 10:14PM CDT expiring May 19 at 1:15AM CDT in effect for: Hughes
OKC019-029-063-069-099-123-190615- /O.NEW.KOUN.FA.Y.0065.170519T0314Z-170519T0615Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Johnston OK-Coal OK-Pontotoc OK-Carter OK-Murray OK-Hughes OK- 1014 PM CDT THU MAY 18 2017 The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Northern Johnston County in southeastern Oklahoma... Coal County in southeastern Oklahoma... Southeastern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma... East central Carter County in southern Oklahoma... Southeastern Murray County in southern Oklahoma... Southeastern Hughes County in southeastern Oklahoma... * Until 115 AM CDT * At 1013 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms.
