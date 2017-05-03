First rule of Norman's Cake Eaters Club: You gotta eat cake

The Cake Eaters Club at Cookies 'n' Cards is held from 7 to 9 every Thursday at the little shop at 1000 E Alameda St. Sometimes, there's sheet pan-sized sour cream fudge cake, alongside warm pans of butterscotch and golden Reese's swirl cakes. Other times, there might be a pineapple upside-down cake or a sheet pan of pistachio fudge marble.

