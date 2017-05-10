Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke wants to act

Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke wants to act

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The Fifth Harmony singer has admitted that whilst the girl group - which is completed by Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, and Dinah Jane, and previously included Camila Cabello until her departure in December last year - are hard at work on their third studio album, the beauty would like to start a career as an actress at some point in 2017. Asked what's on the cards for Ally this year, the 23-year-old singer said: "I'm excited to express myself through some music this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People with low iqs 42 min Anonymous 5
Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out... 3 hr Anonymous 1
Norman Teacher Paige Holden 5 hr Dewey Hembree 6
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 10 hr guest 36
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? 13 hr Guest 16
News Family Of OKC Dog Mauling Victim Opens Up About... 15 hr negligence 1
News Woman Beaten, Robbed at Oklahoma City Restaurant (Jan '09) Wed Bill smith 35
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,259 • Total comments across all topics: 280,947,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC