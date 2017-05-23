Explosive weekend storms possible in ...

Explosive weekend storms possible in Oklahoma, Arkansas

49 min ago

Forecasters say potentially explosive thunderstorms packing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes could develop this holiday weekend over parts of eastern Oklahoma and northern Arkansas. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says widespread severe storms are expected Saturday, stretching from parts of the central and southern Plains east to the mid-Atlantic coast.

