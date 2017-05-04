Downpours likely in Washington on Friday morning, then chance of intense afternoon storms
Friday morning's rush hour in the Washington region may be a mess because of the potential for heavy rain. And then there's a chance of a few severe thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|1 hr
|Yes yes
|16
|Wendy Teague Dated a Child Molester
|5 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|Consumer 13 mins ago 6:27 a.m.Hobby Lobby sued ...
|8 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|2
|Sex-Trafficking Survivor Overcomes Trauma, Prep...
|19 hr
|needamorontotellm...
|1
|Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly sett...
|Thu
|Hi there Robot
|2
|City marshal speaking out after Oklahoma City o...
|Thu
|kritikal
|1
|Video of accident involving Edmond school bus r...
|Thu
|kritikal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC