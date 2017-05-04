Designers drive the annual Symphony Showhouse fundraiser for the Oklahoma City Orchestra League

That might go without saying, but it went unsaid for so long people some people forgot, said Jo Meacham, a kitchen and bath specialist and chairman of the Oklahoma City Orchestra League fundraiser, which opens Saturday and runs through May 21. Over the years, she said, despite the flurry of work and significant expense in the weeks leading to the event, league member-volunteers, fretting over the books - it is a fundraiser - and the designers, concentrating on looks, drifted apart. Meacham, owner of Urban Kitchens at 4410 N Western, said she's helped get them reacquainted for this year's event, dubbed "Adventure in Rose Rock," a 9,943-square-foot home in the Adventure District near the Oklahoma City Zoo & Botanical Garden.

