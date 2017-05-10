David Boren: 'It's in our interest that the Big 12 succeed'
OU Pres. David Boren says that OU is not desperate to leave the Big 12. Photo by Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman NORMAN-University of Oklahoma President David Boren challenged the notion that OU was desperate to escape the Big 12 on Thursday but Boren said the school also wasn't closed off to leaving the conference either.
