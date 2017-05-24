Cubs' David Ross said he's 'in' if th...

Cubs' David Ross said he's 'in' if there's a 'Magic Mike' sequel

Now that his time on "Dancing with the Stars" is done, retired Cubs catcher David Ross has already started thinking about his next career opportunity. "Grumpier old 'Magic Mike,' that's what we'll do," Ross said Wednesday on "Good Morning America" when co-host Michael Strahan asked if he was interested in joining a sequel to the male stripper flick "Magic Mike."

