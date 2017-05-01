Crews Cleaning Up After Truck Plows Into Norman Church
Construction crews are cleaning up the mess leftover at Grace Presbyterian Church in Norman, after a truck ran into the building and destroyed the sanctuary. Norman Police tell News 9 the driver of the truck suffered a "medical episode", possibly a seizure, prior to the crash.
