Crews Cleaning Up After Truck Plows Into Norman Church

19 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Construction crews are cleaning up the mess leftover at Grace Presbyterian Church in Norman, after a truck ran into the building and destroyed the sanctuary. Norman Police tell News 9 the driver of the truck suffered a "medical episode", possibly a seizure, prior to the crash.

