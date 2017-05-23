Contractor sentenced in Cleveland Cou...

Contractor sentenced in Cleveland County embezzlement case

A Cleveland County judge has sentenced former contractor Glenn Allen McCoy on six counts of embezzlement and one count of committing a pattern of criminal offenses. McCoy, 52, was sentenced Monday to serve a 10-year prison sentence, with six years being suspended, on two counts of embezzlement.

