The Little Axe Community Center, 1000 168th Ave. NE, is teaming with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to provide free lunches to children 18 and younger from June 5 through July 27. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, except on July 4. There is no income requirement for the program and participants do not need to register. The Pioneer Library System's Norman Children's Librarians will provide story time on Thursdays.
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
